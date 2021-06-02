 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Winona, MN

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

Local Weather

