 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

50 million Americans hit by ‘record-breaking’ heat wave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News