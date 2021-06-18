 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until FRI 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Can scientists control the weather?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News