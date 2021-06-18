The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until FRI 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 tho…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's c…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
The Winona area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Winona folks should be prepared for high tem…
Winona's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It lo…