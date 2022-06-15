Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Winona, MN

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.