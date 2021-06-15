 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2021 in Winona, MN

The Winona area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

