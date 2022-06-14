Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Extreme heat today with a small chance of severe storms, greater severe threat Wednesday in Wisconsin
Very hot and humid for many across the state today. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but the greater chance arrives Wednesday with a cold front. Here's the latest information.
Comfortable temperatures, but showers and storms expected today through the weekend across Wisconsin
Not only are scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Friday, but rain chances will be sticking around throughout the weekend. Find out when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
It's shaping up to be a lovely day across the state today, but we won't be staying dry for long. A few showers will already be possible tonight. Here's when and where rain is most likely thru Friday.
Winona's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low 63F. Winds SE a…
Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain…
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Ther…
While a few showers can't be ruled out, today is still looking like a nice day across the state. Things won't be so pleasant tomorrow. Find out when rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine t…
The Winona area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods o…
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 de…