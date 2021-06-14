The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2021 in Winona, MN
