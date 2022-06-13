Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Comfortable temperatures, but showers and storms expected today through the weekend across Wisconsin
Not only are scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Friday, but rain chances will be sticking around throughout the weekend. Find out when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
It's shaping up to be a lovely day across the state today, but we won't be staying dry for long. A few showers will already be possible tonight. Here's when and where rain is most likely thru Friday.
While a few showers can't be ruled out, today is still looking like a nice day across the state. Things won't be so pleasant tomorrow. Find out when rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain…
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Ther…
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Mode…
The Winona area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods o…
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 de…
It will be a warm day in Winona. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Partly cloudy sk…