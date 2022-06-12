Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.