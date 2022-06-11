Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Comfortable temperatures, but showers and storms expected today through the weekend across Wisconsin
Not only are scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Friday, but rain chances will be sticking around throughout the weekend. Find out when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
It's shaping up to be a lovely day across the state today, but we won't be staying dry for long. A few showers will already be possible tonight. Here's when and where rain is most likely thru Friday.
While a few showers can't be ruled out, today is still looking like a nice day across the state. Things won't be so pleasant tomorrow. Find out when rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
The wet pattern continues across Wisconsin. Best chance of rain this morning, but activity will linger into Tuesday. See where rain is most likely & what temps are looking like in our weather update.
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The forecast is c…
The Winona area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods o…
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 de…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Mode…
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine t…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cl…