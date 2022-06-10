Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.