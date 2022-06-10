Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Winona, MN
