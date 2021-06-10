Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 100. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A 71-d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings o…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. Today's for…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Winona folks should be prepared for high te…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. …