Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2022 in Winona, MN
