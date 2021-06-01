 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

