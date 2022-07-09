The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
A high chance of rain across the state Monday with severe storms expected in spots. The chance for severe weather will continue Tuesday as well. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. How likely is…
The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'll se…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Ex…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Today's f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It sh…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds …
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Wisconsin
Many will stay dry Friday and Friday night, but rain will be making a comeback for Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? See when rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
For the drive home in Winona: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 …
Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. C…