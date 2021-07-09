 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Winona. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Key West bounces back quickly after Elsa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News