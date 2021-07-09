It will be a warm day in Winona. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Winona, MN
