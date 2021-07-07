Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2021 in Winona, MN

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.