Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2022 in Winona, MN

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.