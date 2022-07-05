Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2022 in Winona, MN

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.