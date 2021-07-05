Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 de…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will se…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Winona folks should be prepared for high te…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The a…
This evening in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82…
The Winona area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Winona's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It…
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.