 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2021 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rare snowfall in Brazil after Southern cold snap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News