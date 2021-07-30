Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in Winona, MN
