Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front pushes in, scattered storms are expected late this afternoon and evening across the state and some could be severe. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and threats.
Rain ahead and along a cold front today and tonight. Storms in central and northern Wisconsin could be severe. The front will finally clear the state Friday morning. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Wisconsin
Many will stay dry Friday and Friday night, but rain will be making a comeback for Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? See when rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
One cold front has cleared us, but another will already be pushing in again on Thursday. Track the temperature changes and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. D…
The Winona area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expec…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chan…
This evening in Winona: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona…