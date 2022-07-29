 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Winona, MN

It will be a warm day in Winona. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

