Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2021 in Winona, MN

The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until THU 2:00 AM CDT.