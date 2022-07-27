Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2022 in Winona, MN

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Winona area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 12:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

