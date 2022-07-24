Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from SAT 8:55 PM CDT until SUN 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.