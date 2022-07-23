The Winona area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2022 in Winona, MN
