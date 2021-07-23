Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The smoke is affecting all 72 Wisconsin counties, according to the National Weather Service.
This evening's outlook for Winona: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variab…
This evening in Winona: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will see a mix of…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect c…
The Winona area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degree…
For the drive home in Winona: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It…
The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloud…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 69 degrees is today's l…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We w…