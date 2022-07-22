Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The severe weather threat has gone away, but rain chances will persist Wednesday and Thursday. See when and where rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
Many will stay dry across the state Thursday, but showers and storms look more likely for Friday. Find out when the best chance of rain is in our area in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It should …
Showers and storms likely across the state early this morning and the chance will continue into the evening hours in southern Wisconsin. Up to 4 inches of rain may fall in spots. Full details here.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Th…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thoug…