Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Winona, MN

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph.