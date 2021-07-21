 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Winona, MN

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

