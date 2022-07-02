Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Winona, MN

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
