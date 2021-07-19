Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.