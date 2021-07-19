 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Families flooded with support as Oregon mega fire spreads

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News