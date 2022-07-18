Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2022 in Winona, MN

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 99. 73 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.