Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Winona, MN

The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph.