Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
This evening in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 63F. …
It will be a warm day in Winona. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mi…
The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Tue…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. …