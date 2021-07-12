Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Winona area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms t…
Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy…
Winona will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Pl…
It will be a warm day in Winona. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 63F. …
The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We…
Winona will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees toda…
The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudl…
It will be a warm day in Winona. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head …