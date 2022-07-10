Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Winona, MN

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.