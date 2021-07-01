 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2021 in Winona, MN

The Winona area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

