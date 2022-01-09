 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8. We'll see a low temperature of -6 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 1:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News