Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 1 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.