It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 6. A 4-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 5. We'll see a low temperature of -11 degrees today. The Winona area s…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 10 degrees is today's…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15. A 2-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umb…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5. A -13-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 23% …
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
This evening in Winona: Becoming windy with snow showers. Low around 10F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one i…