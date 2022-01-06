Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5. A -13-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.