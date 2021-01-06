 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 20.27. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 8:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

