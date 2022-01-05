It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15. A 2-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Winona, MN
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
