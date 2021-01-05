Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 12:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Winona, MN
