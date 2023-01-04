Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Winona, MN
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
