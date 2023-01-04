Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Winona, MN

Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.