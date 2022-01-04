 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 10 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News