It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Winona, MN
