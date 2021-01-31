 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Winona, MN

It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

